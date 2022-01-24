Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.71). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 856,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,491. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.30 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.