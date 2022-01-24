Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.71). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 856,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,491. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.30 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

