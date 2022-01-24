DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

