DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $101,040.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

