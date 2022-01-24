Dero Trading Down 41.4% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00018256 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $68.06 million and approximately $577,639.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,455.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.87 or 0.06551634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00296581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00790399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00407620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00260324 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,143,884 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.