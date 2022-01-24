Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 231,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

