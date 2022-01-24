Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

