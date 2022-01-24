Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $664.36.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $499.91 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.