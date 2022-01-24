Devery 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,237.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $80,400.67 and approximately $5,237.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

