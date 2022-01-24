Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,893,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $231.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

