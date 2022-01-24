Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

