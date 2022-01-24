Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS traded down $4.36 on Monday, hitting $110.09. 14,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

