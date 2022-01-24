Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 3.6%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.13. 8,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

