Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.46 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00298382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.