Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 12314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.