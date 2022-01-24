Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.87

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

