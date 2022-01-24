Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE DII.B opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.99. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$18.62 and a 1-year high of C$33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm has a market cap of C$809.80 million and a PE ratio of -18.24.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

