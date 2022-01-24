Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE DII.B opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.99. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$18.62 and a 1-year high of C$33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm has a market cap of C$809.80 million and a PE ratio of -18.24.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

