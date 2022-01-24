DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $34,862.91 and $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars.

