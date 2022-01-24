DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.87) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.19 on Monday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

