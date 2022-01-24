Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.13. 12,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
