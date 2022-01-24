Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.13. 12,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

