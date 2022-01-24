DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 7.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 6,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $533.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

