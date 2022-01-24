Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.81.

NYSE DT opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

