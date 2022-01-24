Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,886 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

WBK opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.