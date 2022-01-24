EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

