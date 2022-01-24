EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRI stock opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

