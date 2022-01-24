EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

