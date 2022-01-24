EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

