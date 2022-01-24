EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

