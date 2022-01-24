EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Veritiv accounts for 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

