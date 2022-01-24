EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 114.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 187.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 399.31 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

