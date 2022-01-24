EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.