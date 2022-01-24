EAM Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.60% of Inotiv worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,210,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Inotiv stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million, a PE ratio of -152.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

