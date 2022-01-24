EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 219,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Gogo comprises about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gogo by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

