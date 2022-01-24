EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Dynavax Technologies makes up about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.