EAM Investors LLC Sells 22,042 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.