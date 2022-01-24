easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.