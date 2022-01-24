easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

