Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.31.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $194.02 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.