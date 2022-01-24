Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $29,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

