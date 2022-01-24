Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECIFY. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.81 on Monday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

