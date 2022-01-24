Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 1,339.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.25 ($18.27).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.87) to GBX 1,400 ($19.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.58) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON ECM traded down GBX 8.51 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,091.49 ($14.89). 1,086,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,118.56. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 863 ($11.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($17.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

