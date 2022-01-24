Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,325. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

