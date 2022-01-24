Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $291.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.82.

LLY stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.69 and its 200-day moving average is $251.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

