Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,750 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 410,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,250. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 31.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Semtech by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Semtech by 13.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.