Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.77). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ENTA opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

