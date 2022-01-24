Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

