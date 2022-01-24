Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

