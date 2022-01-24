Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

