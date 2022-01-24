Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.