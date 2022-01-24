Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.27.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

