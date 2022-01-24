Era Swap (ES) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $139,428.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Era Swap has a market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $139,428.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

