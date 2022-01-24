Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
EBKDY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 31,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
